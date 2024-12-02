Allied Wallet adds MyBank, Trustly, SEQR, Klarna to payment options list

Italy has the largest market in Europe for luxury goods, and people love to purchase these things online, said the company’s CEO Andy Khawaja. He added that Allied Wallet aims to not only connect the shoppers, but also to protect them, by actively working to eliminate fraud and screening their merchants accordingly to protect businesses and consumers alike.

Services like Trustly, MyBank, and SEQR enable users to pay with their bank accounts online. Klarna allows users to pay them and they issue the payment to the online store.