Allied Wallet adds more payment options in Canada

According to the press release, Canada’s population of over 35 million spends about EUR 18.1 billion annually with the average ecommerce user spending roughly EUR 1,591 each year in online shopping. The country’s widespread adoption of ecommerce shows continued growth, with sales predicted to reach about EUR 19.4 billion by 2021.

Allied Wallet recently added INSTADEBIT, Interac Online, and SafetyPay to give merchants more options to accept payments in Canada. These payment methods allow customers to select their bank, log in, and pay direct from their bank account.

Earlier in 2019, Allied Wallet has added SOFORT, Trustly, CaixaBankWallet, and iupay to its list of payment options for online shoppers in Spain.