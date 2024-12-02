Allied Wallet acquires CloudAsia

Acquiring the Chinese payment processor will give Allied Wallet more access to consumers and local banks in all regions of Asia including Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia and mainland China.

With over 2.3 billion China UnionPay cardholders in Asia and abroad, Allied Wallet expects to boost its growth in Asia. Founded in 2002, Allied Wallet provides payment processing services for online merchants, enabling them to receive international payments. The company also offers fraud protection services.

In recent news, Allied Wallet has become a Visa Europe Acquirer and Principal Member.

