Allied Payment Network teams up with REDi Enterprise Development

The agreement will facilitate loan collection efficiency for REDi bank and credit union clients and streamline digital the payment experience for customers.

REDiNotify allows financial institutions to provide its account holders with real-time notifications, such as loan payment due notices, maturity notices, loan payment past due and more, which used to be delivered by US mail. Account holders can choose to receive the notifications via the delivery channel they like: SMS/Text, eMail, IVR, mobile push or through third-party web API integration.

Moreover, consumers will be able to make a payment to the bank or credit union by clicking a link in the message. For instance, a financial institution may send a loan payment due notification via text message. The consumer can click the link in the message to make an immediate one-time payment with no additional log in or verification. The institution transfers the loan payment directly from the users account and provides payment verification to the consumer.