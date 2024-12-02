Allied Payment Network reaches agreement with MoadBus

As per the agreement, MoadBus will now offer Allied’s Picture Pay to its client base, enabling consumers worldwide to pay bills by taking a picture of the bill with their smartphone. MoadBus will integrate Allied’s Picture Pay within its Enterprise Mobility Suite of online and mobile banking solutions for retail and commercial banks, credit unions and cooperatives, private and government banks.

With Picture Pay, users take a picture of the bill, enter the amount and payment date, and the bill is paid. After implementing Picture Pay, financial institutions have reported an upgrade in bill pay and mobile adoption rates, as well as in customer retention. Moreover, Picture Pay users have the option to expedite payments.

Founded in 2005, MoadBus is headquartered in the US with offices worldwide.

Allied Payment Network is a company that applies bill pay technologies for the financial industry and its customers.

In December 2013, Allied Payment Network has entered a partnership with ACI Worldwide, a US-based provider of payment systems, to provide same-day bill payment capabilities through Allied’s mobile photo bill pay solution, Picture Pay.