Allied Payment Network, Mahalo Technologies partner for digital payment tools

Credit unions using the Mahalo platform are able to provide Allieds bill pay products, including PicturePay, eBills, A2A and P2P payments, digital document filing cabinet, small business payments, and loan payments from external lending institutions.

Allied pioneered the technology that allows consumers to make real-time payments to billers and individuals from within a financial institutions digital banking environment.

Earlier in August 2019, Allied Wallet Africa has announced that it will be able to service X-Cart users to further aide global entrepreneurs, extending their ecommerce reach.