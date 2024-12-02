Allied Payment Network introduces digital bill pay technology

Allied Payment Network developed the technology in collaboration with Finastra, a financial services software provider to banks and credit unions, using the FusionFabric.cloud open platform for innovation. FusionFabric.cloud allows developers to deliver their technology directly to financial institutions to help them offer the type of innovative services their customers demand.

Allied developed the real-time bill pay solution as a way to help financial institutions retain and grow their customer base through the introduction of highly engaging, innovative technology. According to the company, many of todays consumers will choose a bank based on the depth of its digital capabilities or, conversely, leave one that is falling short. Banks that offer customers real-time bill payment set themselves apart as digital leaders, building engagement that is vital to longevity in this highly competitive marketplace.

Allieds new Pay Now feature allows real-time bill payments from a bank or credit unions digital banking website or app. With a single click, funds are immediately moved from the users bank account to the biller, allowing for instant confirmation from the biller that the bill has been paid.