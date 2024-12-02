Allied Irish Banks to deploy Nuance voice biometrics

The bank will use Nuance Security Suite to authenticate customers by having them say “My voice is my password” to match with the unique enrolled voiceprint associated with the account.

AIB is the first Irish bank to deploy Nuance’s biometric security technology, joining a long list of financial institutions and other organizations around the world. The Queensland Treasury’s Office of State Revenue recently deployed Nuance’s conversational AI technology to its websites to provide 24/7 information about agency services.

Nuance signed an agreement to sell its document imaging division, and will focus on its conversational AI and cloud-based portfolio in the future.