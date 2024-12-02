Allied Irish Bank launches P2P mobile money transfer service

The recipient does not have to bank with AIB, but is required to have a EUR personal Visa card. All the user needs to know is the recipient’s mobile phone number.

Once registered for the service on AIB Internet Banking, users log into Me2U and select the recipient’s mobile number from their contacts list, key in the amount they wish to transfer and send. The money is then moved between the sender’s card and the recipient’s Visa card.

In April 2013, Allied Irish Bank opened a digital banking store in Ireland, aimed at developing its customers’ use of online services.