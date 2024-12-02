Allied Bakeries, Top Image Systems partner for automated invoice processing

Allied Bakeries is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Associated British Foods (ABF) Group. The ABF Group comprises five business segments—Grocery, Sugar, Ingredients, Agriculture, and Retail. Allied Bakeries operates within the Grocery segment, manufacturing UK household brands, such as Sunblest, Kingsmill, Allinson’s, and Burgen.

Allied Bakeries operates a Shared Services Center (SSC) in England, for its centralized accounts payable function, which services the company’s UK branches. In 2017, Allied Bakeries embarked on a rigorous market evaluation of invoice automation technology providers, resulting in an extensive tender procurement process. The entire finance system landscape was supported by their SAP platform, however it was vital to ensure that full compatibility, cost efficiency, and flexibility were adhered to during their evaluations.

Thus, Allied Bakeries selected Top Image Systems – an innovator of intelligent content processing solutions – to provide its eFLOW AP for SAP solution. eFLOW AP is an accounts payable automation solution with SAP-certified integration, which will provide Allied Bakeries with full OCR and automated workflow components, fully integrated within the Allied Bakeries SAP system. Accounts payable staff can access eFLOW AP for SAP through a single user interface, in their familiar SAP environment, to maximize process efficiency. The initial implementation will handle in 100,000 invoices per year, incorporating a variety of source input formats.