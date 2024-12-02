Allianz, Visa, Wirecard to launch mobile payment app Allianz Prime

Allianz Prime users will be able to make mobile transactions at all contactless enabled terminals worldwide. The app will be tested in Italy, involving a sample of Allianz customers. Wirecard is providing the service to process transactions and is integrating it with a unique loyalty program. For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our online company database.

Customers who download the Allianz Prime app and register for the service get a virtual and digital Visa card instantly issued by Wirecard. Cards can be topped-up from any existing bank account or via the customer’s credit card. To enable contactless mobile payments at the point of sale, users add the digital Visa card with one click into their mobile wallet.

In addition, consumers can track and control their spending with the smart spending analysis tool. After downloading the Allianz Prime app, a secure registration can be completed fully digitally via the smartphone in less than 10 minutes. The newly created account can immediately be used to make payments online or via smartphone at the point of sale. All payments made are tracked in real-time and can be revisited and analysed in an overview, provided by the app.