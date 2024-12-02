Through the credit insurer's innovative credit solution ecommerce Credit Insurance, Bueno.money is able to offer deferred payment solution to e-merchants in real time with credit risks protected.











The global B2B eecommerce market is already six times larger than that of B2C, as pe the press release. In Asia Pacific, it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% until 2030. While 95% of B2B online buyers prefer paying on credit terms just as they would buy offline, less than 10% of e-merchants offer such option. Innovative payment options such as BNPL are now a key differentiator for e-merchants and marketplaces.





Augmenting credit applications for users in Asia Pacific

While Allianz Trade is one of the world's largest trade credit insurer with over 120 years of credit and risk management experience, Bueno.money is a BNPL B2B player that integrates directly on e-merchant's website. Powered by this partnership, once an online shopper visits the e-merchant's website, a pop-up will appear to offer a 60-day interest-free credit line application with the approval process takes no longer than 30 seconds. Once approved, the shopper will be free to shop within the credit line and pay at a later stage, while the e-merchant will receive payment upfront from Bueno.money with credit risks underwritten by Allianz Trade.

Speaking on this partnership, Allianz trade’s officials said that supporting the rapidly growing B2B ecommerce space is an integral part of their growth strategy. With BNPL payment option becoming a must for e-merchants, they will benefit even more from their ecommerce Credit Insurance through attracting more customers from different markets.

Representatives from Bueno.money stated that they are happy to be partnering with Allianz Trade, a collaboration that signifies a vital step for Bueno.money, their customers, and the B2B invoicing industry. Together, they aim to address the challenges of private credit terms and provide businesses with the tools they need to confidently manage the demand for flexibility in B2B commerce. Their partnership is essential in building Bueno's vision of developing a holistic invoicing ecosystem, allowing businesses to finance and insure their invoices, outsource payment chasing and collections, and make informed decisions based on aggregated data. By combining Allianz Trade's insurance expertise with their invoice financing platform, they are transforming the way businesses manage their finances and providing them with greater flexibility and convenience.