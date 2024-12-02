Allianz Hungaria selects Ingenicos mPOS solution

The deployment of this mPOS solution completes the digitalization strategy of Allianz Hungaria, to enable commercial agents to secure insurance contract sales whatever the consumers location, whenever they decide to subscribe for a service.

Ingenico Mobile Solutions has provided Allianz Hungaria with a integrated and managed solution: a secure mobile smart terminal (iCMP), connected via Bluetooth with Allianz sales agents mobile sales smartphone app (Android and iOS); a mobile commerce management platform including receipts customization and administration, agent and device management as well as reporting tools and analytics functions; secure routing of the payment transactions via a payment gateway, fully compliant with security standards such as PCI DSS and point-to-point encryption requirements.

In recent news, Ingenico Mobile Solutions, a global reference in mobile payment acceptance, unveiled an audio-jack based NFC/contactless mobile card acceptance solution with support for Apple Pay, MasterCard contactless and Visa payWave.