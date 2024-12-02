



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to provide Alliant with the possibility to optimise its member experiences and continue its track record as a secure and reliable financial institution in the region.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Alliant Credit Union x Backbase partnership

Alliant Credit Union represents a national digital financial institution that is focused on optimisation and disrupting the overall traditional banking model. Backbase designed the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, a unified platform that frees credit unions to empower their members in their financial lives, in order to prioritise the process of onboarding, servicing, and loan origination, as well as optimise the customer experience.

Through this collaboration, the deal will enable Alliant to continue to improve its member experience by delivering hyber-personalised solutions, as well as customised financial journeys and increased operational efficiency. At the same time, it also underscores Alliant’s commitment to continuously develop and provide improved service to its growing member base.

The partnership will also reflect Backbase’s ongoing commitment to supporting financial institutions in their digital transformation, as well as further building on its strong momentum in North America. In addition, by utilising the Engagement Banking Platform, Alliant is expected to deliver improved value to its members and enhance its position as a secure and reliable credit union for digital-only banking.