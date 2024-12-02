Alliance Data selects Fiserv for credit card processing services

Among other benefits, the increased flexibility of the platform allows Alliance Data to integrate a variety of additional payment products in the future. The anticipated cost savings associated with improved platform efficiencies will be allocated to areas that support the company’s broader transformation efforts, including investing in new digital capabilities and enhancements.

By leveraging the scalability and operational efficiencies gained through the Fiserv relationship, Alliance Data Systems Corporation representatives have declared that the company is now are able to provide new, more compelling tools for their brand partners and their customers. Migration to the Fiserv processing platform will enable faster speed-to-market for new products, credit programme launches and portfolio conversions.