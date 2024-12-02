Allevo, DocProcess to roll out business process automation tools

The joint solution automates flows between ERPs and core banking systems, as well as those dedicated to processing documents on the Purchase 2 Pay and Order 2 Cash flows. The process is automated, paperless and achieves accounting reconciliation of the financial flow.

Furthermore, the partnership involves the development of new financial products meant to decrease the operational effort for factoring and crediting and open new service opportunities to banking clients, based on artificial intelligence and API communication.

Allevo offers software solutions that help financial institutions, SMEs, and public administration to process financial transactions and comply to standards and regulations. DocProcess offers complete automation services for back-office business processes (P2P, O2C, procurement, and logistics), focusing on electronic invoicing, supported by artificial intelligence, OCR, and RPA.