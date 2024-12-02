Allegro launches fulfillment service for selected merchants

The new system could take away some of the logistics burden from merchants and speed up delivery times. Allegro will for now rely on its 65,000-square-metre warehouse in Adamow near Warsaw to offer the service.

Some 30-40% of merchants cooperating with Allegro say they are interested in fulfillment support, according to Czapski. The pilot scheme aims to gauge the potential of the service and actual interest among sellers.

The company has been on the market for 20 years and has, according to its own statistics, around 20 million customers a month visiting its platform.