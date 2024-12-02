Allego enables contactless payments for EV drivers

The joint development of a new official and certified multi-optional payment standard – announced by Allego, Visa, and the other card schemes American Express and Mastercard – enables EV drivers to pay directly via (EMV) NFC at upgraded Allego chargers. The partnership with the card schemes makes it possible for drivers to see exactly how much their session has cost them at the end of the session.

EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard, Visa and it’s a security standard for the chips embedded in credit cards. NFC stands for Near Field Communication and is the technology that allows data to be read by compatible machines without contact. Due to this technology, EV drivers pay by just tapping their debit card, credit card, or NFC enabled device including a wallet (banks, Apple Pay, Google Pay) at the charger’s built-in payment terminal.

The first Allego fast charger with this technology was deployed at Shell Holloway in London in October 2018. Starting from 2019, every new 50kW charger from Allego will have standard NFC at installation.