Allegiant launches Allegiant Pay by Uplift

The new brand Allegiant Pay Powered by Uplift aligns with Allegiant’s company mission to offer affordability to customers. This enhanced way to pay now now offers customers one easy click to estimate how much they can spend and pay over time, making the booking of their next getaway even easier and more budget friendly.

Focused on taking travellers from small to mid-sized cities and jet setting to popular leisure destinations, Allegiant now offers service into more than 30 airports across the country. Allegiant is also a travel company at heart offering easy bookings.











How can the service be used?

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world’s airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other popular travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience travel.

Allegiant Pay, Powered by Uplift, is now available for purchases beginning as low as USD 49 and for 3 to 11 month terms, with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Customers can in one day and fly the net one, even before they are finished making their payments.





More information on Allegiant

Allegiant is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with people, places, and experiences. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travellers in small-to-medium cities to vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and low average fares.





More details about Uplift

Uplift is a Buy Now Pay Later solution enabling people to get more out of life, one purchase at a time. Serving the enterprise level travel and retail brands, Uplift's range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada.