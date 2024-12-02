AllBank partners with SKYPAY

Following this announcement, SKYPAY will provide a QR payment facility to their merchants and users by leveraging the product portfolio and expertise of AllBank. Furthermore, SKYPAY partners and collaborators will be given the possibility to accept payments from multiple banks, financial institutions, and e-wallets in near-real time.

In addition, both enterprises will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

AllBank represents a financial institution that was developed in order to offer a set of digital banking products and solutions to its customers, collaborators, and users. The company addresses its services to multiple types of clients, such as bigger enterprises, working-class customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). SKYPAY represents an online payment gateway that offers optimised service technology solutions for financial transactions, while also using various techniques in order to enable firms to provide both digital and over-the-counter payment tools.

According to officials from the companies, the partnership reflects the shared commitment to offer secure, efficient, and extended services for the convenience of clients and merchants. By launching QrPh, Person to Merchant (P2M) in the region of the Philippines, both AllBank and SKYPAY aim to deliver a significant impact towards a cash-lite environment.

SKYPAY will continue its focus on optimising the digital financial services in the region of the Philippines. With AllBank’s experience in providing financial products and solutions, both institutions are expected to provide improved digital transaction tools to customers and businesses in the country. At the same time, the companies are set to bring digitalisation and optimisation to the Philippines financial market, while also prioritising the acceleration of its development and the improvement of customer experience.



