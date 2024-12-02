AllBank and UnionPay International to boost digital payments in the Philippines

Through this collaboration, AllBank UnionPay cardholders now enjoy the convenience of digital payments at popular merchants in The Philippines, and can even shop online. As soon as international travel restrictions are gradually eased, AllBank UnionPay cardholders may simply bring and present their AllBank UnionPay debit cards, cash cards and/or prepaid cards to shop and/or withdraw cash in 180 countries and regions.

AllBank recently launched its Electronic Know Your Customer (E-KYC) facility where customers can apply for cash cards / debit cards without physically completing bank forms in any AllBank branches. With this innovation, card application may be initiated using E-KYC via AllBank’s Mobile Banking Application that is readily available for download in both android and iOS mobile devices. AllBank commits to further enhance the features of its cards, and introduce contactless payment features through UnionPay’s QuickPass (contactless) payment facility, according to the press release.