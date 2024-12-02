All Nippon Airways rolls out new mobile payment service

According to Japan Today, the initiative comes as ANA focuses on digitizing its business and expanding the options for passengers. Therefore, ANA has taken a number of steps in recent months to increase options for AMC members and has even run successful donation programmes through its mileage club.

Furthermore, ANA Pay will be available for Japan-based AMC members who use JCB credit cards, and will enable its users to make payments through the AMC app. Besides, by doubling the mileage that members earn on all purchases with each payment, ANA will enable the accumulation of mileage in multiple areas of their daily lives.

Overall, the launch comes due to the increasing demand for mobile and digitized services, thus the new payment service will support safety and raise convenience for passengers, Japan Today stated.