alizz islamic bank launches mobile banking app

The application is available on iOS and Android devices. To log on to the app, one should be an alizz islamic bank personal online banking customer. Customers can register for online banking on the aliz islamic bank’s website.

The app is set to deliver secure bank account access to alizz islamic bank personal customers who have signed up for its online banking service. The app is also set to give users access to online banking services, including the possibility to view balance and review ones transaction history. alizz banks customers can view transactions on users credit cards, finance and deposits.

Users of both iPhone and Android app are also set to be able to transfer between users accounts, other alizz islamic bank accounts, accounts at users other bank and accounts at banks locally and internationally. The app also features an ATM and branch locator and provides quick dial to customer service.