AlipayHK to roll out cross-border mobile payment service

Starting from March 2019, AlipayHK users will be able to make payments at certain stores that already accept Alipay in mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. The application covers a variety of user cases, from shopping malls and convenience stores to adventure parks and hotels.

In addition, AlipayHK has also been adopted by the Daimaru Tenjin store in Fukuoka, taking the initial step toward offering Hongkongers seamless payment experiences in their favourite vacation destinations.

Earlier in February 2019, Alipay has announced that it will start charging a fee on credit card repayments starting from March 2019.