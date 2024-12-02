AlipayHK to distribute USD 128 million worth of discount e-coupons

As one of four e-payment operators selected by the government to take part in the Consumption Voucher Scheme, AlipayHK has been working with small and medium enterprises, as well as online businesses to prepare discount vouchers with a total value of more than USD 128 million for users.

These discount e-coupons can be used together with the consumption vouchers provided by the government. That means existing AlipayHK mobile wallet users will stand to enjoy additional rewards and benefits. Users can use AlipayHK across most of the city’s extensive public transport network, including rides on the MTR and buses, as well as for dining and shopping.







