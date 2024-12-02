AlipayHK reaches 2 mln users, 50000 merchants

Alipay Hong Kong is a joint venture between the mainland financial services company and local conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings.

According to Inside Retail, in its second year of business, AlipayHK will focus on widening the e-wallet’s adoption across public-transport providers and expand its cross-border payment services by strengthening collaboration among merchants.

In February 2019, AlipayHK launched its connection service across the Greater Bay Area, which covered several shopping destinations and services, helping people traveling to the Greater Bay Area. For travellers to Japan, their e-wallets can be used in the Daimaru Tenjin store in Fukuoka; the service will expand to the whole country in the following months.