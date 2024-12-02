AlipayHK, McDonalds team up for mobile ordering and payments

According to the press release, along with mobile ordering features in McDonald’s App, AlipayHK users can tap and swipe to enjoy “exclusive rewards on delicacies”.

During 2018, AlipayHK has partnered with numerous merchants and restaurants to offer customers electronic coupons and stamps.

In addition, AlipayHK debuted its first virtual KOL AliSa to bring Hong Kong people close together to explore future living.

Earlier in March 2019, the company announced that it has reached 2 million users and 50,000 merchants in Hong Kong in its first year from the launch.