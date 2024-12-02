AlipayHK and Kakao Pay to become available to PayPay merchants

Users of Korea-based Kakao Pay and Hong Kong-based AlipayHK, in addition to Alipay, can now complete payments using QR codes provided by PayPay merchants anywhere in Japan.

Building upon the payment feature already used by many users, the PayPay platform will continue to increase the lineup of features and services achievable only through a smartphone, including financial services and other features.

The Alipay payment and lifestyle platform offered by Ant Financial Services Group provides payment services for Chinese people in more than 50 countries and territories. The service is currently used by more than 900 million users in China and over 1.2 billion users globally.