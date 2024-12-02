Alipay, Yahoo Japan to expand mobile payments reach

Ant Financial also announced that it would work with regional banks in Japan to promote its Alipay payment platform, which allows mobile phone users to pay by scanning quick response, or QR, codes.

Earlier in July 2018, Yahoo Japan declared that it would start a mobile payment service based on Alipay in the following months of 2018. In addition, the shops that accept Yahoo mobile payments will also be able to accept Alipay.

Ants announcement represents a renewed effort to promote its mobile payment service in Japan. Alipays business network already extends to 40 countries and has direct investments in local mobile payment companies in nine Asian countries.