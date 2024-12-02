Alipay, Worldline to enable mobile payment in Europe for Asian tourists

The partnership aims to broaden the acceptance of Asian payment wallets across Europe. As part of the enhanced agreement, Worldline will bring more Asian e-wallet users to Europe by allowing merchants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems to accept not only payments from Alipay’s proprietary wallet, but also from Alipay’s e-wallet partners across Asia.

This multi-wallet acceptance will mean that merchants across Europe will see increased footfall and spend from tourists from all over Asia. Alipay currently serves over 1.2 billion users together with local e-wallet partners in the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

By using the fully integrated POS solution from Worldline, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and transport companies across Europe are able to accept payments made using the Alipay mobile app without any effort for their staff or for the customer at the checkout. This acceptance solution is now expanded to Alipay’s e-wallet partners. These will be made available to merchant customers of Worldline in the near future.