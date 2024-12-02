Alipay will be available in Seoul taxis via kakaopay

According to the press release, in the near future local users will also be able to pay taxi fare via kakaopay.

Alipay has been collaborating with kakaopay to promote mobile payment services in the country since 2017, when the two companies signed a strategic partnership. Since then, the companies have been working to integrate with all partner merchants in Korea.

Currently, Alipay is accepted by taxis in more than 15 countries and regions for Chinese users around the world, including China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Italy and Australia. Alipay is now available in more than 90% of taxis in primary and secondary cities in China. In addition, 75% of taxis in Singapore accept Alipay, providing a convenient payment method for Chinese tourists.