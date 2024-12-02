Alipay, Valoot to promote mobile payments in Hong Kong

During the campaign, drivers of 200 taxis co-branded under Alipay and Valoot will actively introduce the new payment alternative to passengers. First-time users will receive a sign-up bonus of HKD 55 when they install AlipayHK. All AlipayHK users will also receive HKD 10 off from their first taxi transaction during the campaign.

About half of the Hong Kong taxis accepting Alipay and AlipayHK are connected to Alipay platforms via Valoot Pay. Passengers are now able to settle taxi payments simply by showing their user payment code for the driver to scan, or by scanning the driver’s QR code, and complete the transaction by entering their password. Users will receive an electronic receipt through the app after each payment. The entire service is free of charge for both the user and the taxi driver.