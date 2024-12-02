Alipay users to be able to access Yelp content

The 520 million Alipay users visiting New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco will be able to discover, plan and make reservations at any local business covered by Yelp. The companies plan to add new cities and countries in 2017.

The integration allows Alipay users to access Yelp content within the app’s Discover tab. Chinese tourists will be able to read reviews snippets in English, make reservations and pay in Chinese yuan at retailers that accept Alipay.

Spokespersons from both companies hope that the integration will make it easier for local businesses to connect with potential Chinese customers.