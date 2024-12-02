Alipay upgrades its system for payment security

Alipay’s upgraded system helps users regain funds that are mistakenly transferred to the wrong account or incorrect amounts that have been sent.

The system also optimises its anti-fraud mechanism, integrating it with law enforcement databases. If the users believe that a transfer is fraudulent, they can choose to delay the payment and raise an alert on the platform, thus ceasing the transfer. If authorities decide that fraud has been committed, the money will be credited back to the user’s account.

In addition, Alipay can flag a transfer that is considered risky based on the recipient’s transaction history and other behaviors and it can inform users to delay the transfer.