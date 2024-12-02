Alipay unveils initiatives to support service providers across China





These initiatives will later expand coverage to support service providers across China as they tap into the power of digital technologies to transform adversity into opportunities. As such, Alipay has set up a special section on the landing page of its app to allow the platform’s 900 million users to easily locate merchants and their respective products and services in Wuhan. The section allows orders to be placed directly via the Alipay app for local specialty produce, as well as it enables users to access livestreams of tourist destinations across the city as it emerges from lockdown. Local merchants, including restaurants and tourist sites, will benefit from this initiative.

Merchants using the Alipay platform can also apply for loans offered by the ‘Zero Contact’ campaign jointly launched by MYbank – an online bank under Ant Financial with a focus on serving SMEs, and 100 banks in China. MYbank will waive interest rates for 360,000 offline micro merchants in Wuhan for the first month.