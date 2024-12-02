Alipay, UnionPay to cooperate on barcode payment

Alipay’s scope is to offer payment clearing services through UnionPay. As UnionPay has already announced a QR code payment partnership with WeChat Pay, the Alipay’s partnership with a payment clearing organization has been inevitable and also forms part of a nationwide trend.

Since 2017, China’s aim has been reaching for regulating online payments, thus setting up a new clearinghouse to act as an intermediary between third-party payment platforms and banks. In order to comply with any regulations, an agreement with UnionPay has been in order.