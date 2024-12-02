Alipay to support the digital transformation of 40 mln service providers in China





Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Alipay introduced a program that encourages developers to create mini programs that can help users cope with the impact, including fulfilling various lifestyle needs of those who are living and working from home, while minimising the need for physical contact with service providers. Within a week, over 1,200 developers responded, creating 181 mini programs on the Alipay app that enabled ‘contactless’ services across China, such as grocery deliveries, legal and medical advice, logistics, and public services.

As part of the opening up, Alipay will be updated in a bid for service providers to tap into traffic within the app, while AI-driven incentive programs will encourage service providers to consistently facilitate the customer experience. Users will also be able to access personalised recommendations from newly added service sections.

Moreover, under the three-year plan, Alipay will work with 50,000 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to help 40 million service providers digitalise their operations, facilitate efficiency, and reach more customers by 2030. In addition, service providers can leverage Alipay mini programs, which can run on all major platforms within the Alibaba ecosystem such as Tmall and AutoNavi, to reach a much broader user base.