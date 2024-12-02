Alipay to launch in the US

The expansion follows limited trials in California and New York, and will bring Alipay into direct competition with Apple Pay, Android Pay, and PayPal. Alongside online payments and money transfers, Alipay users can also hail a taxi, book a hotel, and buy movie tickets directly from within the app.

The partnership will allow Chinese tourists who visit the US to use their mobile phones to complete transactions at 4 million merchants and retailers around the country.

Alipay has about 450 million customers worldwide, but Alipays deal with First Data aims to offset the mobile payments loss of ground in China.

