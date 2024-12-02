



Initially, Whale Cloud and Ant International teamed up in June 2024 for the development and global expansion of Alipay+ Wallet Tech, e-wallet, and Super App solutions. Now, Whale Cloud and Alipay+ aim to support businesses in introducing their own mobile apps by providing them with the technology solutions they require. This includes e-wallet and digitalisation technology solutions based on Alipay+ Wallet Tech, such as a digital wallet solution with marketing promotion tools, risk management and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system, technologies for financial services, and super app solutions for developing an open ecosystem for digital services.











The partnership with Whale Cloud comes just a few weeks after Alipay+ joined forces with barq to scale cross-border payments, with the latter becoming a part of Alipay+’s international network. Also, the initiative came as part of the company’s unified electronic payments portal service, which included over 35 digital wallets and banking apps globally. The alliance assisted barq in facilitating travel and shopping experiences for its customers, in turn contributing to improving tourism in Saudi Arabia.





Alipay+ and Whale Cloud’s plans

In addition to facilitating the development of mobile apps, Alipay+ and Whale Cloud are set to enable customers to use the former’s digitisation and digital payment technologies, including its Mini-Programme Platform, Alipay+ Super App Platform (ASAP), and Alipay+ Financial-grade AI PaaS (AFAP) integration solutions suite. By leveraging these, businesses can benefit from additional opportunities in the digital economy through their own digital wallet apps and super apps. Users can also access a range of online services catered to their digital lifestyles, from financial services to entertainment.

Furthermore, deepening their relationship is set to allow Whale Cloud and Alipay+ to solidify their presence and better serve customers worldwide, including in regions such as Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The two companies intend to further advance their capabilities and work together on serving the needs, demands, and preferences of customers while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements.