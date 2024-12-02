Alipay teams up with Sina Corp

Under the agreement, the new service will allow users of Sinas Weibo microblog service to make online and offline payments through their Alipay accounts.

Alipay is an independent third-party payment platform and an affiliate of the Alibaba Group. Launched in 2004, Alipay provides an escrow service and partners with more than 170 financial institutions to provide payment solutions for Taobao.com and Tmall.com, as well as more than 460,000 online Chinese merchants. Alipay now supports more than 800 million registered users and processes over 105.8 million transactions daily, totalling a monetary value of over USD 3 billion.

In recent news, Alipay has locked out free payment services for desktop computer users as the company tries to go mobile.