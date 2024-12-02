Alipay teams up with Australian Tourism Export Council

ATEC members will be able to attend workshops conducted by Alipay -- which is operated by Alibabas financial services arm Ant Financial -- in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane to learn more about Chinese consumers.

In the year ending June 30, 2017, nearly 1.2 million Chinese tourists visited Australia, more than 20% greater than the previous year, and contributed to the economy, according to Tourism Australia. More than 3.3 million Chinese tourists are predicted to be visiting Australia annually by 2026.

In addition, around 165,000 Chinese nationals are studying in Australia, according to Tourism Australia, representing 29% of all international students.

In Australia, the number of merchants using Alipay has grown from 1,000 to 8,000 in just a few months, according to the ATEC.

Alipays partnership with the ATEC does not mark its first foray into the Australian market. The mobile payments provider formed an agreement with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to use the banks digital payments infrastructure so that Australian consumers can make purchases across Alibaba Groups ecommerce websites including AliExpress, while also allowing the bank to target Chinese tourists and students living in Australia.