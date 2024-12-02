Alipay targets Chinese tourists abroad with First Data and Verifone deal

The partnership will enable Chinese tourists make purchases abroad as it expands on deals that the Chinese financial services giant (and Alibaba spinout) has cut across the globe.

In 2015 the company was working with more than 15,000 retailers in Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, and Taiwan. In September 2016, Alipay had reached 80,000 stores in 70 countries including the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam according to TechCrunch.

Alipay’s biggest markets are Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, and Germany the site continues.

During the Golden Week holiday (October 1 to 7) in 2016, transaction volume processed by Alipay at overseas destinations increased by four times compared to the same period in 2015. The countries and regions seeing the largest number of Alipay transactions are, in order, Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and Germany.