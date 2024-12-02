Alipay Tap! launches in Macao to enhance payment convenience

This initiative expands their partnership to improve payment convenience across the region, particularly during the Chinese New Year holiday period. The service is now available at over 1,000 locations, including restaurants, retail outlets, and tourist attractions such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Rua da Cunha.

Alipay Tap! allows users to make payments through their mobile devices with a simple tap, bypassing the need to open the Alipay app or scan QR codes. This feature is designed to streamline transactions, offering faster and more efficient payment experiences for both consumers and merchants.













To encourage adoption, Alipay Tap! offers promotions specific to Macao during Chinese New Year. Users can benefit from discounts of RMB 2 per transaction (up to 10 transactions) and additional offers, including up to RMB 98 in savings after meeting specific spending thresholds. Coupons for up to RMB 888 off the first 10 transactions are also available through participating merchants.

Macau Pass has supported the integration of Alipay Tap! into Macao’s digital payment system, providing increased convenience for local merchants and tourists. The introduction of this solution has contributed to higher transaction volumes and improved operational efficiency during busy periods.





Planning ahead

Looking ahead, Alipay and Macau Pass intend to expand the reach of Alipay Tap! in Macao. Future enhancements may include features such as ‘Tap to Order’ at restaurants and ‘Tap to Open’ for self-service vending machines.

This initiative aligns with efforts to advance digital transformation and boost the digital economy within the Greater Bay Area, offering improved payment options for visitors and merchants in Macao.