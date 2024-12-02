Alipay, SnapPay team up to expand mobile payment reach in North America

SnapPay, a partner of Alipay International, allows merchants in Canada and the US to accept digital payments from Chinese consumers in their local currencies using the Alipay app. The company said the solution benefits both retailers and consumers by reducing fees for merchants and lowering cost of purchase for consumers.

Both Alipay, the payment arm of Alibaba, and rival WeChat have been plotting a global expansion over the past few years, and North America is one of the major markets that Alipay hopes to crack.

Earlier in 2019, Alipay has announced it will start charging a fee on credit card repayments starting from March 2019.