Alipay, Singapore Tourism Board provide cashless trip for Chinese tourists

As per Alipay’s statement, the scope of this trip is the promotion of Singapore’s destination offerings that accept Alipay’s cashless payment platform. Thus, six Alipay users, invited by Alipay and the STB to the trip through a social media campaign, have been able to purchase their orders only by using the Alipay platform.

The director of the STB’s Marketing Partnership and Planning, Jacqueline Ng, mentions that the initiative is meant to offer the Chinese visitors a seamless experience through Alipay. The visitors could use Alipay for services that include the payment of meals, accommodations, transportation, gifts and souvenirs, and entertainment experiences.

STB statistics show that in Q1 of 2018, visitor arrivals from China to Singapore have grown 10% year-on-year. Also, Chinese visitors spend approximately SGD 1.05 bln, which is the equivalent of USD 0.77, excluding expenditure on Sightseeing, Entertainment and Gaming in Singapore.