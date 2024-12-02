Alipay selects Zapper as UK mobile partner

Zapper, a consumer insights and marketing platform, is the first European mobile partner, allowing over 450 million active Alipay users to pay via the Alipay app across its full estate of affiliated Zapper businesses in the UK, Europe and North America. With over 85% of mobile payments in China currently made by scanning a QR code, the customer journey will be identical for Alipay users when purchasing goods and services using Zapper. The app is available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone platforms.

Currently, Zapper provides secure payments via QR code scanning for near 1 million users across 10 different countries and 12,000 affiliated businesses.

According to VisitBritain, more than 250,000 Chinese tourists visited the UK in 2015, an increase in 45% from the previous year and spending a total of GBP 586.22 mln. With an ever-increasing demand to visit the UK, this gives venues such as Burger & Lobster, CAU, The Big Easy, Vinoteca, Camino and Iberica, already benefiting from Zapper, the ability to strengthen their appeal to the Chinese market.