



In its latest release, Alipay+ revealed that its ecosystem now includes 35 international payment partners, providing services to more worldwide travellers and connecting them to over 90 million merchants in 66 markets. In addition to cross-border mobile payments, Alipay+ has an in-app destination marketing platform and digital lifestyle solutions, equipping merchants with direct channels to reach and engage customers.











The announcement comes just a month over after Alipay+ and PayPay expanded their partnership, allowing the latter to broaden its merchant coverage network across Japan. Through this expansion, travellers using Alipay+ partner apps were set to be able to scan PayPay QR codes to make payments at a range of merchant-presented mode (MPM) stores across the region. Additionally, the initiative intended to enable Alipay+ to improve payments for tourists while also supporting local merchants in entering the tourism market and advancing regional economies.





Alipay+ supporting travellers and the tourism industry

Considering that travel significantly impacts local and regional economies, supports communities, small businesses and livelihoods, Alipay+ intends to merge advanced solutions with collaborations with regulators, tourism organisations, and merchants to assist more businesses in benefiting from the capabilities that tourism expansion delivers. Representatives from Alipay+ underlined their company’s commitment to continuously augmenting the travel experience for visitors and meeting their demands, needs, and preferences.

Furthermore, besides scaling its coverage, Alipay+ rolled out exclusive rewards in several destinations globally, collaborating with its partners to provide travellers with promotions. Among them, the company mentioned:

Japan, with travellers being able to enjoy rewards at local stores, attractions such as Tokyo SKYTREE, Tokyo Solamachi, TOKYO mizumachi, and Ekimise Asakusa, and merchants, including airport shops, department stores, shopping malls, electronics and appliance retailers, and health and beauty stores;

South Korea, where the company grew to local destinations like Myeong-dong Night Market in Seoul, Nami Island Night Market in Gangwon-do, and Aewol Café Street in Jeju. Tourists can leverage Alipay+’s partner payment apps to pay for bus rides in Jeju and taxis in Seoul while also benefiting from promotions at over 1.9 million ZeroPay merchants, among others;

Singapore, with tourists being able to visit attractions and food as Alipay+ being accepted at Mandai Wildlife Reserve and F&B merchants;

Thailand, where users can enjoy promotions at retailers under Central, Siam, and King Power, and convenience stores like 7-Eleven, BigC, Boots, and BTS trains.

Other countries in which tourists can benefit from Alipay+’s rewards include Cambodia, Nepal, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Istanbul, and Dubai.