Alipay rolls out in 242 Starbucks across Malaysia

Chinese tourists can find a nearest Starbucks through the in-app Discovery platform, and pay for their drinks in RMB via Alipay.

Starting from August 18 to October 31, a Chinese tourist using Alipay in Starbucks can enjoy 10% off with cap at RMB 5 yuan and free drink size upgrade at the same time once every week. The customer will also receive a 10%-off e-voucher for future use upon completion of the first transaction. Alipay and Starbucks Malaysia fund the campaign jointly.

Merchants in Malaysia started to accept Alipay in April 2017 and it’s now available in over 5,000 merchants, including over 2,100 7-Eleven stores. Types of merchants include restaurants, bars, supermarkets, department stores, and convenience stores.

Mainland China is the third largest international visitor market for Malaysia. Over 2.12 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia in 2016 and a year-on-year increase of 8.3% was seen from the first quarter of 2017.