Alipay reportedly launches NFC-enabled ticketing solution

Passengers can apply for the All Pass under the tab called City Pass on Near Field Communication (NFC) supported phones. After loading the account, passengers can pay their metro rides by swiping their phones.

Currently, the All Pass is only available on three OPPO phone models in 35 cities. By the end of this year, most NFC-supported phones, such as Samsung and HTC, are set to carry the service, and the number of supporting cities to increase to 60.

In recent news, Alipay has entered an agreement with Japanese ecommerce company Rakuten.