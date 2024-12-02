Alipay reaches out Chinese shoppers in North America via partnership with Poynt

According to the agreement, Alipay users visiting North America will encounter a familiar checkout experience since they will use the payment method of choice for them. Alipay is Chinas dominant online payment provider and the primary means of online and mobile payments for Chinese consumers.

The capabilities built into Poynt’s hardware and software, and its agnostic approach to acquirers will enable to an integrated payment solution for retailers, too.

The Poynt Smart Terminal features dual touchscreens, wireless connectivity via 3G, WiFi or ethernet, connection to a merchant’s existing payment processor, and lets consumers pay the way they like.

Poynt enables Alipay QR Code payments as part of its existing payment capabilities that include Mag Stripe, EMV, NFC and Gift Cards. As the first smart terminal to offer Alipay acceptance in the world across acquirers, merchants utilizing Poynt terminals will be able to accept Alipay without the need for any additional integration or hardware.